EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seasonal Affective Disorder can affect anyone, especially during this time of year.

Experts say it has a lot to do with changes in season and daylight savings time. They add that some people are triggered by the cold and gloomy days of the fall and winter. It can include feelings of sadness, loneliness, fatigue, disappointment, sluggishness, and mental distress.

“Maybe memories of previous holidays or someone who is not there and sometimes not living up to the expectations that people have,” said Dr. Jose Igoa, Director of DHR Behavioral Hospital.

Some symptoms to look out for include trouble sleeping, poor appetite, weight loss, agitation, anxiety, or increased irritability to name a few.

Some things doctors say you can do include going outside, ensuring your environments are bright and sunny, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep.

The National Institute of Health says light therapy and Vitamin D can help with the symptoms.

“Keep the expectations in check. Try not to overdo things like alcohol, staying up late a lot is a disruption of their circadian rhythm and regular routines,” said Dr. Igoa.

If the symptoms persist for longer than a few weeks, ask for help or talk to your primary doctor.