PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front is approaching the Rio Grande Valley, which leaves many animals directly in harm’s way.

The cooler weather is expected to affect pelicans as they can be forced to the ground by strong winds along Highway 48, between Brownsville and Port Isabel, and along Highway 100 over the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge.

High winds blowing against the median on these main roads create a down draft causing the pelicans to fly low on these busy roads.

“They get struck by vehicles you know the speed limit, they’re quite high as like 70 miles per hour,” said Javier Gonzalez a naturalist educator. “These collisions can be pretty dangerous to people as well.”

Slowing down on those main roads can lower the risk of harming the animal and causing a vehicle collision, Gonzalez said.

Pelican volunteers can be found scattered across the side of Highway 48 alongside police officers slowing down and occasionally stopping traffic to help pelicans.

Pelicans are not the only animals affected by the climate change.

Rescuers at Sea Turtle Inc. are closely monitoring the weather for a possible sea turtle cold stunning, a condition that causes the turtles to go into hypothermic shock when waters get too cold.

Experts say if you locate a sea turtle floating or washed ashore do not touch it and call the nonprofit’s emergency number at 956- 243-4361.