HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 10 a.m. Friday, a strong cold front is sweeping through Texas bringing winter-like temperatures across the south-central U.S.

If you are heading out Friday evening across the Rio Grande Valley, make sure to bring your jacket because weather conditions are going to drastically change. The arrival of the cold front is expected between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday picking up winds and dropping temperatures through Saturday morning.

Portions of the RGV will be under a wind advisory from 3 p.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Saturday as winds will gust out of the north between 20-30 mph with our coastal areas potentially gusting up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will drop into Saturday morning as low as in the 30s for most locations in the RGV with mostly clear skies. High winds in combination with cold temperatures will cause the wind chills or “feels like” temperatures to be in the low 30s.





As many of you are heading into spring break, expect a chilly start for the RGV with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s for Saturday with a quick warm-up to pleasant conditions for Sunday. Skies will be sunny with calmer winds.

Temperatures will be pleasant next week reaching the 80’s with mostly sunny conditions. Keep in mind that high temperatures on South Padre Island will be 10°-12° cooler than areas inland.