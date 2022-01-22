Cold temperature impacts on local farmers

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the recovery process continues for farmers affected by last year’s freeze, many are saying they’re doing better with this round of cold temperatures hitting the valley.

The Wild August Nursery and Flower Farm Owner, Jennifer Wilson said they suffered financially after last year’s freeze and faced many challenges with supply chain issues. However last night’s cold temperatures weren’t as bad for the farm.

“In terms of the weather because dahlias are very cold sensitive, and they are not even in the field yet, the plants we have received are so small that had they been in the ground we would have been racing to protect them from the weather that came in last night,” said Wilson.

However, Wilson explained to ValleyCentral how they continue to take precautions, as they have seen how quickly the weather can change.

“We covered a couple of rows of things that we were a little concerned might not handle the cold weather,” said Wilson.

Flower farmers were not the only ones affected by the weather, Dale Murden, president of Texas Citrus Mutual said citrus farmers also had to take precautions to prevent crops from freezing.

“The ice that came through last night acts as an insulator. We can do that to a degree with citrus sprinklers to insulate the tree but there’s not a whole lot you can do for the crop,” said Murden.

The farmers’ vegetable industry continues to see the impact of last year’s February freeze with the industry seeing a 30 percent decrease, however, Murder said Thursday night’s weather has actually helped them.

“The ice that some of us saw here on the east end of the valley acts as an insulator so the fruit of the tree will actually be warmer under that ice layer, so in many ways, it was actually a good thing,” said Murden.