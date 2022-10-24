HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a muggy, warm and breezy start to the week, a cold front is expected to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Valley under a marginal risk for severe storms with the main threats being damaging winds, small hail and brief heavy rain.

Expect a squall line storms to sweep through the RGV in the early morning hours of Tuesday around 2 to 3 a.m. Storms will move through the area quickly and be short lived. However, some storms could be strong to severe bringing gusty winds and rumbles overnight.

Skies will gradually clear out by 5 to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning with Tuesday afternoon being mostly sunny.

This cold front will not bring a big temperature change like we saw with last week’s cold front. High temperatures for the rest of the work week will be slightly cooler, reaching the lower 80’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning and nights will be hit or miss when it comes to jacket weather. We could see lows in the 50’s for Wednesday morning, but quickly warming back up to the 60’s for Thursday and Friday morning.

However, another cold front is on the way for Friday afternoon that will bring more rain chances and keeping high temperatures in the 80’s through the seven day period.