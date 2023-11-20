RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front is moving through deep South Texas and setting the stage for cooler conditions with a chance for rain heading into Thanksgiving.

The air will be cool and not frigid. Also, the chance for showers will be limited to Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving morning.

The trick to the timing of the rain is all thanks to a fast moving upper level low pressure center streaking north from Mexico.

This is the trigger firing up the showers late Wednesday through the morning on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, the low will be too far north to deliver anymore rain.

The chill in the air means jackets on but it won’t be anything near a freeze.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning.