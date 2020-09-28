Cold front racing through Texas to bring cooler temperatures and gusty winds

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As of 1pm Monday, the cold front has made it to Starr county with winds picking up to about 20 mph. The fast moving front will continue to race across the Rio Grande Valley bringing an abrupt shift in winds out of the north at 20-25 mph.

Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph for areas north of Edinburg and Harlingen. Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are popping up on radar ahead of the front as it continues to head towards the south.

Current Winds across the RGV as of 1pm 9/28/2020 Radar as of 1:19pm, 9/28/2020

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

As of Monday morning, the first official fall cold front has cleared central Texas bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures across much of the state.

As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, the cold front has cleared the Corpus Christi area and is heading toward the Rio Grande Valley.

Weather conditions across the Valley will change early Monday afternoon with winds shifting out of the north with very gusty conditions.

Expect gusts to reach 30-35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in our northern areas from Port Mansfield to Raymondville. Make sure to secure loose outdoor furniture or items. Ahead of the front, expect brief showers to an isolated storm or two.

Temperatures will gradually fall Monday evening into the 60s with drier air in place for much of this week giving us a break from the humidity.

High temperatures for Tuesday will only reach the low 80s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is when we will feel our first official taste of fall-like weather for the valley. Take out those sweaters, because, low temperatures will drop into the middle to low 50’s for Wednesday morning.

Lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s will be in store for the rest of this week.