Cold front moving through the RGV by sunrise

A fairly strong cold front will push south through the Valley by dawn opening the gate for much cooler air.





HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another element with this front is rain; ahead of the front overnight and some leftover moisture providing chilly showers through the middle of the day Monday.

Daytime high temperatures for Monday will struggle to reach the upper 60’s or about ten degrees below normal.

Another system, later this week, will bring a better chance for rain on Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday.