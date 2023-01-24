HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front with associated low pressure will be moving across the central parts of Texas today.

That will make for strong winds in the Rio Grande Valley. A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Cameron and Willacy counties while a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Hidalgo and Starr counties.

Power companies in the Rio Grande Valley are currently reporting outages due to strong winds.

As of 9 a.m., AEP is reporting about 1,020 outages in Starr County, 426 in Hidalgo County, 799 in Cameron County, and 122 in Willacy County.

MVEC is reporting 264 outages in Willacy County.