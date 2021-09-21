Cold front bringing rain and thunderstorms to the RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front will push south through the RGV Tuesday night-Wednesday morning kicking up a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms valley-wide.

The forecast is not calling for severe weather but some of the thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

This cold front should slide through between 2 am and dawn so there is a chance for wet roads as drivers are heading out for their morning routine.

Rainfall amounts will be patchy, anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to nearly one-inch totals are possible.







Good news comes behind the cold front as somewhat cooler and much drier air will drop down to the RGV making Wednesday and Thursday very comfortable.