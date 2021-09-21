Cold front bringing rain and thunderstorms to the RGV

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front will push south through the RGV Tuesday night-Wednesday morning kicking up a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms valley-wide.

The forecast is not calling for severe weather but some of the thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

This cold front should slide through between 2 am and dawn so there is a chance for wet roads as drivers are heading out for their morning routine.

Rainfall amounts will be patchy, anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to nearly one-inch totals are possible.

Good news comes behind the cold front as somewhat cooler and much drier air will drop down to the RGV making Wednesday and Thursday very comfortable.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories