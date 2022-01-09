Cold front bringing cooler weather to the RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front is slipping south of the Valley allowing north winds to push cooler air across the RGV overnight and throughout the day Monday.

The chance for light showers will hang around through mid-Monday morning so take your jacket.

Cloudy skies, brisk north winds, and light showers all add up to a very chilly, raw start to the workweek.

Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40’s while daytime highs should top out in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday won’t be much warmer but at least there won’t be any rain. Temperatures will be back in the mid-’70s by Wednesday.