Cold front arriving Thursday bringing rain and a cool down

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another cold front is expected to arrive Thursday bringing a strong chance of rain for the Rio Grande Valley.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the front is forecasted to begin pushing across the valley after 12 p.m. on Thursday, however showers will start sometime after 5 a.m. Roughly half an inch to an inch of rain will fall with showers possible through Friday for the coastal counties. The last drought update showed Starr and Hidalgo counties both needed more rain to escape dry to moderate conditions. Minor street flooding is possible.

While this isn’t a massive cool down, temperatures will struggle to escape the mid-70s before dropping into the mid-60s by 4 p.m. then down into the mid to upper 50s by early Friday morning. By the weekend, temperatures will be back up into the low 80s.

We continue to watch another cold front for Monday, however, that front should be much weaker and only bring a few showers before a temperature rebound by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day holds the best hope for a very strong front, however with more than a week until then, we could still see some change in the forecast.