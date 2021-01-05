COLD CASE: HCSO continues investigating double homicide from 2015

Sheriff’s Investigators identified the two victims as 52-year-old, Reynaldo Castaneda (LEFT) and 74-year-old, Alberto Castaneda (RIGHT) (Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) continues investigating a double homicide that took place on May 12, 2015.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said they have labeled it as a cold case and are looking for any information that may lead to an arrest.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Mile 10 North and Mile 1 West in rural Mercedes in reference to a welfare concern.

When deputies arrived, they found two adult males dead inside the home. Investigators identified the two victims as 52-year-old, Reynaldo Castaneda and 74-year-old, Alberto Castaneda.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is classified as a homicide and remains under investigation.

Authorities say anyone with information on this case to call 956-383-8114, or anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available if the information provided leads to an arrest. The public can also submit an anonymous tip through the Smartphone App “P3 Tips”.