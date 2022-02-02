HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong winter weather system is moving into Texas and is expected to bring a blast of colder temperatures for the entire state as we head into the end of the week.

While a large portion of the state is expected to experience wintry precipitation and ice accumulations, the main concern for the Rio Grande Valley is near-freezing temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills.

The cold front is expected to arrive in the RGV early Thursday morning bringing breezy conditions and scattered showers with temperatures falling through the day. Colder temperatures in combination with wind gusts of 30-35 mph will cause wind chills or “feels like” temperatures to be in the 30’s Thursday afternoon.

Slide to compare forecasted future temperatures to future wind chill for Friday morning

The main concern is what will occur Friday morning. Weather models suggest that there is a slight chance that we could see isolated lingering showers lasting through early Friday morning for the extreme northern and rural areas of the Rio Grande Valley. This includes northern Hidalgo and Starr counties.

Although the chance for wintry precipitation and ice accumulations in the Rio Grande Valley is low, all areas of the Rio Grande Valley should be prepared for very cold temperatures by implementing safety measures by protecting yourself, pipes, plants, and pets.