DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna is expected to welcome at least two more national chain restaurants in 2023, with state records indicating plans to open a Taco Bell and a Dutch Bros Coffee within city limits.

Taco Bell is expected to break ground in May with construction wrapping up by Aug. 1, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $750,000 construction project will add a 2,400 square-foot restaurant to Donna’s lineup.

Taco Bell will be opening at 2301 FM 493 in Donna.

Dutch Bros Coffee is expected to begin construction in May at 709 N. Salinas Boulevard with a target completion date of Oct. 18, according to the TDLR website.

The Dutch Bros Coffee project will feature a “[new] freestanding facility of approximately 950 square feet for quick serve coffee [and] beverages with drive-thru and walk-up transaction areas,” the TDLR states on the project page.

According to the company’s website, Dutch Bros Coffee started in 1992 as a pushcart business in Oregon. The company is expanding the Rio Grande Valley, with its first store already open in McAllen, at 3500 W. Nolana Ave. A second RGV location is opening soon at 512 N. Shary Road in Mission.