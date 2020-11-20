Code enforcement to begin monitoring bars in downtown McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County has been receiving numerous reports and concerns over bars reopening and overcrowded business. Officials say code enforcement officers are now stepping up their monitoring of bars.

During a press conference held Thursday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez addressed those bar issues and shared his disapproval of large gatherings.

“We continue to see evidence that the people in Hidalgo County are acting like this virus no longer affects us,” said Judge Cortez.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said code enforcement officers are stepping up and will be on the streets again.

“We’re going to come back to 17th street and again check the facilities, check the venues there and ensure that they are abiding by the county order,” said Rodriguez.

Bars are allowed to operate based on the license they hold.

If a business has a blue license, it means they are selling 51% more food than alcohol. However, if the business has a red license, that means their sales mainly come from alcohol.

“The red label license those that sell more liquor than they do food, those are the ones that should not be operating today,” said Judge Cortez.

As code enforcement officers begin to monitor activity near bars in Downtown McAllen, Rodriguez said they will take necessary measures to keep the community safe.

“We’re going to look at possibly citing them and/or relaying that information to TABC the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission which is really the greater oversight of bars in Texas,” he said.

Rodriguez urges both businesses and residents to follow the county’s orders and avoid large gatherings.