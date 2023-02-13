Seven Mexican fishermen in two lanchas were detained after engaging in illegal fishing. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard press release)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard recently seized 600 pounds of illegally caught fish and shark, officials said.

The boat crews from the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island and aircrews from the Coast Guard Sector and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi detained seven Mexican fishermen in two lanchas engaged in illegal fishing on Feb. 9, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated.

Coast Guard crews seized fishing gear, radios, GPS devices, high flyers and 600 pounds of red snapper and shark, the release stated.

Seven Mexican fishermen in two lanchas were detained after engaging in illegal fishing. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard press release)

“Coast Guard crews detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing,” Coast Guard said.

Anyone with information or witnesses suspicious activity or illegal fishing out of 200 miles offshore, contact the U.S. Coast Guard at (361) 939-0450.