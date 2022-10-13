SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing teenager last seen in the water off South Padre Island.

The 17-year-old boy was last seen near Beach Access 5 off of South Padre Island. At 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received word from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders stating they received a 911 call about a missing swimmer last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.

The 17-year-old is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch tall, approximately 140-pound Latino male last seen wearing black shorts and glasses.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and a Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew were sent to search for the missing swimmer.

The South Padre Island Fire Department and Cameron County Park Rangers are also helping with the search efforts.

Anyone with information that could assist in the search is urged to call Sector Corpus Christi at (361) 939-0450.