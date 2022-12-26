PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday.

The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated.

“The individuals indicated they were beset by cold weather and in need of medical attention,” the release stated.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane from an air station in Corpus Christi in an effort to rescue the group, which consisted of five men and one woman.

The on-scene conditions were described as having 25-28 miles per hour wind, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The temperature was 21 degrees, according to authorities.

The helicopter took the first three people who were considered to be most in need of medical attention, before returning for the other three, the Coast Guard stated.

“We strongly discourage people from unnecessarily putting their lives and the lives of first responders at risk by needlessly and illegally attempting to enter our country,” said Jose Salazar, Willacy County Sheriff in the release. “Thank you to the Coast Guard for their rapid response and rescue of these six individuals, as well as Willacy County EMS, Port Mansfield Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol for their involvement.”

The six migrants were assessed by EMS and Willacy County Sheriff’s Office personnel before being transferred to U.S. Border Patrol for processing. According to the release, they were all in “stable condition,” when transferred.