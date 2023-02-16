LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Coast Guard rescued three people on Wednesday after their boat capsized near Laguna Vista.

At 1:32 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a notice that a 15 to 20-foot boat with three men aboard capsized in the Laguna Madre.

The Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew responded to the scene.

When they arrived they found all three men were holding on to the hull of the overturned boat and none of them were wearing life jackets.

The crew rescued the men and transported them to awaiting EMS at the Coast Guard station on South Padre Island.