Clothing store in McAllen honor women who started a business during COVID-19 pandemic

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Talk about clothing that matters! In a time when the importance of arts cannot be more emphasized, a clothing store features female artisans who started a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shop 112, is a boutique that sells clothing for women in the city of McAllen. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the boutique got tech-savvy when taking the store to its customers.

In the month of April, the boutique started offering virtual tours to its customers to make them feel like they were at the store location.

The store owners say they were greatly supported by the community, and felt they needed to give back… by honoring other women in the business.

Monique Sanchez-Chapa and Mayra Brown are featuring local vendors every week. They have kick started their virtual “pop-up” shop with three vendors.

“We started reaching out to a vendor… Astrid’s Accessories…the owner is only 22 years old.. and for her to get to creative and just keep going during a pandemic..it gets you excited.” said Chapa.

Chapa says one of the biggest challenges of owning a local business during the pandemic is understanding how it affected the online shopping behavior.

One of the responses many business owners have seen, is how people are changing their shopping behaviors.

Limiting shopping has become a new normal, and local businesses are having to adapt to meet these changes.

“Not having that face-to-face, really affects business.. specially when you are starting small. E-commerce is specially difficult” said Chapa.

Chapa also mentioned the stories these women have to tell are inspiring, and they have been getting a lot of attention.

“We have been reaching out to these women, but we will create a form on our web page for women that wish to be featured” said Chapa.

To listen to these women’s stories, visit Shop112 web page here.