EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces the closure of Western Road north of 3 Mile Road.

According to the county’s news release the closure will be on April 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as part of traffic control for waterline adjustments made by AGUA SUD’s contractor.

The contractor plans to close the road and detour traffic lanes to install 8” waterline crossings.

For those two days, traffic will be detoured from Western Road to 4 Mile Road to proceed to Texan Road onto 3 Mile Road. Traffic will be detoured from Texan Road to 4 Mile Road to Western Road.

For further inquiries, please contact General Manager Dianaly De Hoyos (956) 784-1366 and Project Manager Jesus Rios at (956) 563-1108.