BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closing arguments are underway in week two of the Anthony Eliff murder trial.

Eliff is accused of killing his roommate, Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G., three and a half years ago.

The state rested its case last Friday, but this morning called one last witness to the stand.

Andres Delgado was a jailer in the Cameron County Jail where Eliff has been incarcerated since his arrest.

Delgado testified that while doing a sweep of Eliff’s jail cell, he became verbally aggressive and threatened Delgado’s life.