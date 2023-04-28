BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday morning in the murder trial of Jesus Saldana Ramirez.

He is accused of the brutal slaying of 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo, whose body was found on a desolate road near the Harlingen airport.

On Thursday, defense attorneys asked the judge for a direct verdict, arguing there was insufficient evidence presented in the trial. The judge disagreed.

Testimony during the rest of the day centered on 80,000 pages of Facebook conversations between Castillo and others.

Ramirez’s attorneys showed jurors Castillo’s CPS records showing she was diagnosed with mental health issues.