Clinic scheduled in Mission for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A clinic to administer a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been scheduled in Mission.

This clinic is for those that received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 14 at the Juarez-Lincoln High School, says a post.

No pre-registration is required.

The clinic will take place Thursday, Feb. 11 at the Juarez-Lincoln High School 7801 W Mile 7 Rd. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is emphasized that this is a second dose vaccine clinic only for those that previously received the vaccine at the same location on the mentioned date.

Officials add no overnight parking is necessary.

For any questions call (956) 323-2585.

