‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign starts Monday, increased highway patrol for Memorial Day Weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds the public to drive safe as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

Starting Monday, May 24, through Monday, May 31, DPS troopers will participate in Click It or Ticket, “an enforcement campaign to encourage people to wear their seat belt.”

Troopers will also be more alert for Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), in which they keep an eye out for drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws.

“Roads across the state are getting busier as people begin summer travel,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “With Memorial Day at the end of the month, we encourage Texans, and visitors to our state, to focus on the intent of the day… Buckle your seat belt, obey all traffic laws and do not drink and drive.” DPS Director Steven McCraw

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up, the fine for not doing so costs up to $200.

Children younger than 8 years must be in a child safety seat or booster seat, unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches, according to the DPS website.

If children aren’t properly restrained, the driver faces fines up to $250, plus court costs.

DPS encourages drivers to follow the following safety tips:

—Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

—Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

—Buckle up

—Slow down

—Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices

—Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges

–On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).