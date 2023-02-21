BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley native Cleiri will get her chance to reintroduce herself as a solo artist this Thursday at Sombrero Fest.

“This will be my coming out, basically, to Brownsville, to my people here in Brownsville, it’s gonna be my coming out show,” Cleiri said. “The biggest stage I’ve had here in Brownsville, this is going to be the opportunity for me to reintroduce myself to a lot of people who don’t know me.”

This is Cleiri’s first time performing on the main stage at Sombrero Fest. In years past, Cleiri performed as part of the group Reverie, where she sang vocals under the festival’s big tent.

She is scheduled to take the Main Stage at Washington Park at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“It was amazing but nothing will compare to the experience that I’m going to have this Thursday, performing under my name, with my musicians,” she said. “It’s really exciting.”

Being that she is a Valley native, Cleiri said she is honored to be performing on the same stage she listened to Elida Reyna and Intocable, perform.

She said her favorite part about the festival is getting to chow down on turkey legs and funnel cake.

“I’m always looking forward to it, the outfits, the culture, and just the blend of music, food and everything come together at Sombrero Fest,” Cleiri said.

Cleiri will also be featuring a few of her original songs at Sombrero Fest including Besos De Miel, a song recorded and produced by Ace Alex Espinoza who has also produced for Post Malone, and Christina Aguilera. Her song La Distancia will also be performed and opened many doors for her in the Tejano industry.

“Although the song is not Tejano, it was picked up by a lot of radio stations … and it topped number one in the fall.”

Cleiri is also excited about her song Ilusiones, which has a Spanish pop-electro sound to it.

“These songs … come naturally to me from my experiences,” Cleiri said. “They’re mostly about love, but I think everybody can relate to this music and to the sound of the music. It’s a real nice ballad. Besos De Miel and La Distancia have a really nice Spanish ballad.”

The musician said she specializes in international pop and Spanish ballads.

She considers herself lucky and thankful to be able to perform this Sombrero Fest. She was given the opportunity after Grupo Frontera announced they would be dropping themselves from the lineup.

This year, the artist will release her first studio album with CHR records and will be hitting the road later in the year to perform at the Vegas strip and on cruise ships.

“I really hope that at Sombrero Fest we get a lot of people from Brownsville to attend, a lot of people from the Valley and outside of the Valley to get to know us and get to know our music,” she said.