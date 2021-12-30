Clayton’s holding it’s 24th annual Polar Bear dip on New Year’s Day

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate New Year’s safely. Outdoor activities continue to be the safer choice with the very contagious omicron variant making the rounds.

Clayton’s Beach Bar is holding its 24th annual polar bear dip on New Year’s Day. After a challenging year, owner Clayton Brashear says it’s the perfect way to start fresh.

“We invite everyone from the Rio Grande Valley and everybody staying in the hotels to come on out and dip in the ocean and cleanse yourself of 2021 and bring in the new year, 2022,” Brashear said.

No new year’s celebration would be complete without fireworks, Clayton’s has you covered there, too.

“We have fireworks set for New Year’s Eve, 9 o’clock here at the beach,” Brashear said. “We’re gonna do it off the pier so you guys come on down. New Year’s Eve: party. Wake up the next day: get in the polar bear dip.”

Outdoor activities like watching fireworks and swimming in the ocean are considered safer than being indoors. There’s enough space on the beach for everyone to be socially distant and still have fun.

Brashear said Clayton’s is planning to have a normal Spring Break in 2022 after having a smaller COVID celebration in 2021.

“We have Steve Aoki coming up, big concert on the beach here. We have Polo G. So far, we have lots of stuff in the works and we’re gonna have a big Spring Break here on the island,” Brashear said.

The city of South Padre will also have a fireworks display over Laguna Madre at midnight.