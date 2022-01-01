Clayton’s Bar and Grill hosts 24th annual Polar Bear Dip

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Clayton’s Bar and Grill hosted the 24th annual Polar Bear Dip.

Clayton Brashear, Owner of Clayton’s Bar and Grill, told ValleyCentral that the Polar Bear Dip is meant for everyone to cleanse themselves of the previous year. “Anything bad you’ve had happen to you the last year, get rid of it, put it behind you, look at life with a new set of lenses.”

Hundreds of participants showed up, including some from Canada and Minnesota.

Winter Texan, Larry Rau, has owned property on SPI for almost two decades and said this is his 17th year participating in the dip.

Rau not only came out this year to have fun and meet new people, but to wash the last year away.

“It’s been hard on a lot of people,” added Rau. “You haven’t been able to see family, you haven’t been able to communicate with friends and hopefully this year we’ll put that behind us.”

For winter Texan, David Dutcher, the Polar Bear Dip gives him the opportunity to reunite with his grandsons and vacation in warm weather.

Dutcher lives in Minnesota where he said the temperature is currently in the negatives.

Clayton’s Bar & Grill plans to continue the tradition every year to help everyone ring in the new year with a fresh start.

Registration is free and Clayton’s will have live music, food, and drinks available afterward.

Now that the new year is here, Brashear is getting ready for March spring breakers and plans to have a normal spring break after having a small one in 2021.

Artists Polo G, Steve Aoki, and Don Toliver will be performing from March 12-19.

For more information, visit Clayton Bar & Grill’s website.