Clause added to Cameron County order to delay in-person instruction

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced he added additional clauses for an order delaying in-person instruction by private and public schools until after Sept. 28.

The order says school districts are permitted to continue virtual and remote learning while following federal, state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

School personnel are allowed to return to campuses to conduct remote instruction, perform administrative duties and distribute meals curbside meals.

The order includes a clause that says all school districts must provide accommodations for remote learning in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

To the extent permitted under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and consistent with federal guidelines, “students considered medically fragile, as determined by a licensed physician, may return to campus for face-to-face instruction” consistent with the students’ Individualized Education Plan as determined on a case-by-case basis.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), makes the right to a free, appropriate education for children and youth with disabilities Federal law. It also outlines detailed roles and rights for students, their parents, teachers, and schools.

The national law protects qualified individuals from discrimination based on their disability.

Schools must also provide a plan for re-opening on-campus, face-to-face instruction and activities to the County at least two weeks prior to Sept. 28.