CKF Baseball Skills Camp makes its return after pandemic

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 forced the cancelation of a lot of activities including sports.

This year the Capable Kids Foundation Baseball Skills Camp at the McAllen Youth Baseball Complex is making a comeback for kids with disabilities.





Capable Kids Foundation Program Director Alexis Lazos said throughout the pandemic they made efforts to connect with the kids virtually.

However, they felt there was not much of a connection as many of their events have always been in person.

Now that things have slowly eased back to normal, she said it is the perfect time to bring the baseball skills camp back for the kids and their families.

“We are just trying to do this as slowly and as safe as we can,” she said.

Lazos said kids and families are excited about the upcoming game.

“Our families love the excitement of going to our games,” said Lazos.

However, she expressed the organization is in need of volunteers to help push participants who are in wheelchairs or walkers.

According to Lazos, all volunteers need to be age 16 or older. Anyone who plans to volunteer needs to remember that a mask is required throughout the baseball skills camp.

“Masks are required because the kids’ safety is a priority,” she said.

Lazos said there are currently 25 volunteer slots open and encourages anyone interested to complete the following registration form.