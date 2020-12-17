City of Weslaco to host drive thru toy drive

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Weslaco, along with the police department, are inviting members of the public to their Toy giveaway drive-thru event.

The event will take place Friday Dec. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until last, at Mayor Pablo Pena Park.

Free toys will be handed to children under 15 years of age within the city.

The city says face masks will be required for all attendees who arrive in their respective vehicles.

Residents will need to provide a current Weslaco utility bill, and children must be present.