City warns public of individuals posing as San Benito officials, entering homes

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is warning the public of a scheme that involves individuals posing as city officials and entering residents’ homes.

Individuals posing as San Benito officials have been asking residents to test water inside their homes.

The City of San Benito was notified of the scheme by residents and has notified the public that those individuals are “NOT City employees and do NOT represent the City.”

Although the city on occasion may ask to test water for lead and copper levels, the city reminds the public that testing is always done from the outside of a home and never ask to come inside.

City employees will also have proper identification, according to the City of San Benito.

Lastly, the city reminds the public to ” be cautious of any unscrupulous individuals or companies.”