City spends $40,000 on NYE firework show this year

PHARR, Texas (KVEO)- The City of Pharr is spending a total of $40,000 for this year’s New Year’s Eve firework show.

“We are doing this for our community which we feel that they deserve something since we haven’t had an event since the pandemic started,” said Hilda Pedraza, Assistant City Manager for the City of Pharr.

Pedraza said the amount is nothing but a price tag and says the residents of the city deserve it.

“Our community is worth it, it’s worth the expense, so that’s the $40,000 is 20 for each location and we feel our community deserves it,” said Pedraza.

Since many of their past events were canceled, Pedraza said the firework shows for Veteran’s Day and New Year’s Eve were all part of the spending budget.

Along with large gatherings being a concern, Pedraza said they have secured parking spaces for people to park their cars and enjoy the show as well as watching it in the comfort of their own home.

“People are not going to be gathering around in large groups, they’re going to be in their homes in their cars, the family will gather in their own cars,” she said.

According to Pedraza, they received a permit from the state to do the firework shows and added their main priority is keeping the community safe.

“We have emergency management and as long as we follow CDC guidelines and this is an outdoor event. I mean it’s not inside so that’s why we’re going to have it,” said Pedraza.

Pedraza adds the firework show for Veteran’s Day and New Year’s Eve will also be live-streamed on the city’s website for those who may not be able to see them from their homes.