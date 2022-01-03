City offical speaks on COVID-19 status in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez has released a statement on the status of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

Cortez released the statement in response to inquires about any actions being considered with regard to COVID-19, according to a press release.

The Hidalgo County Judge reassured the public that COVID-19 remains a priority within his office, stating he remains in constant contact with medical experts and encourages the public to follow standard protocol.

I am in constant contact with local medical experts about the status of the pandemic in Hidalgo County. They are advising me that every precaution should be taken to avoid crowds and follow good hygiene practices. It is important to get tested if you suspect you have been exposed to COVID and to isolate yourself if you test positive. The protocols have not changed. Hidalgo County Judge, Richard F. Cortez

Additionally, Cortez informed the community that Hidalgo County has no plans on shutting down commerces and continues to share its statistical data with school officials.