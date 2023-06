WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco will open a cooling center to help during extreme heat conditions.

The cooling center will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 at the First Baptist Church, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave.

The cooling center will be available for anyone in need of shelter during the hot weather conditions.