WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced the grand opening of a recreational splash pad for families to beat the heat this summer.

The Weslaco Parks and Recreation Department opened up a splash pad on Wednesday at Gibson Park.

The new splash pad will replace the old neighborhood pool in the park area.

“We felt that this was more functional to get a lot more activity for the community and a lot more use,” Omar Rodriguez, Director of Parks and Recreation said. “It’s great just for the kids of all ages from toddlers to to the kid inside you as you as you grow up.”

Rodriguez added the park has other new amenities for families to enjoy this summer including table tennis, a musical garden and the Valley Nature Center.

The new splash pad is located at Gibson Park on 301 S. Border Ave.