City of Weslaco hosts Memorial Day service

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)- Family and friends gathered Monday morning at the Highland Memorial Cemetery for a Memorial Day service to honor those they have lost.

“Memorial Day means a lot cause I have an uncle that was lost in action—never did find him in World War II. My dad was a World War II veteran too,” said Veteran Joe Closner. “They passed away already but I still like to honor all our veterans from here, from the Valley, and all the veterans around.”

Prayers were shared for the loved ones that were lost as everyone gathered around for the changing of the flag.

“Thank a veteran. Honor those who’ve fallen. Remember them. We are here enjoying all this because of them,” said Hidalgo County Veterans Service Officer Jose Trevino.