WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Weslaco posted on Facebook that crews will continue to pick up brush pile-ups on Saturdays.

This year, our crews have already picked up 2,454 TONS of brush. That’s nearly 5 million pounds of brush collected just this year. City of Weslaco via Facebook

The city is reminding residents to never place the brush on roadways because it is a traffic hazard and could block the drainage system.