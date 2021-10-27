City of Mission calls all skaters for ‘spooktacular time’ at Halloween festival

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission invites all skaters and residents for their “Fun on Wheels & Tricks or Treats” Festival Friday.

The festival will take place Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mission Event Center located at 200 North Shary Road.

Residents are encouraged to bring skateboards, rollerblades, strollers. scooters and bikes around the event center. Safety helmets are encouraged.

Families can enjoy a mechanical bull, hayrides, Halloween games, moon jumps, and even a petting zoo.

Free Candy will be provided along with hot dogs and refreshments.

Editors Note: The headline has been corrected to show the correct city.