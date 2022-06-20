SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Friends of Animal Rescue urge pet owners to keep pet safety in mind when enjoying the Island this summer.

Director of Operations and Outreach for Friends of Animal Rescue (FOAR), Sherry Pindard, said FOAR is the voice of the animals on South Padre Island.

“The Island is pet friendly, welcoming both you and your furry friends,” Pindard said. “Animal safety is our main concern during the summer season; please consider the needs of your pets as well as your own.”

FOAR recommends the following tips and precautions to keep your pets safe:

Keep pets on a leash when exploring on the Island.

Drinking saltwater can dehydrate your pet. So, be sure to keep fresh water on hand.

Keep your pet cool by providing plenty of shade and hydration to prevent heat stroke.

The sand and pavement can get too hot for pet paws. Avoid taking your pets out during peak sun times.

If you live on the Island, make sure you have your pets licensed. If your pet is lost and brought to FOAR, this will help identify them faster. Pet licenses can be obtained with FOAR located at 4908 Padre Boulevard.



If you are visiting, bring your pet’s proof of rabies vaccination.

Remember your animal is sensitive to loud sounds. Firework shows take place at 9 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday throughout the summer.

In the case of a missing pet or if an animal needs assistance, the 24/7 FOAR hotline is (956) 772-1171.