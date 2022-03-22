SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre Island received an award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PARF) for the 2019-2020 fiscal year from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

The PARF Award is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports, according to a press release from the city of South Padre Island.

In order to receive the award, the government unit must publish a PARF, whose contents conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability, and reader appeal.

This is a great representation of the City of South Padre Island Finance Department’s commitment to achieving the highest levels of transparency and financial reporting. I would like to recognize our accountant, Giovanni Bouquet, for his work on this financial report. Rodrigo Gimenez, Chief Financial officer

The award is valid for a period of one year, the city believes its current report continues to conform to the PARF award that they will be submitting to the GFOA to determine its eligibility for another award, stated the press release.