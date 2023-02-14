SEBASTIAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sebastian Municipal Utility District has been notified of a pending AEP power outage in the city due to work being done.

According to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office AEP is expected to shut down power in Sebastian starting between 1 and 1:30 p.m. The power outage is anticipated to last two hours, according to deputies.

Any questions regarding the power outage can be directed to the Sebastian Municipal Utility District at (956) 347-3036 or your local electrical provider.