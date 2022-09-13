SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan Mayor Mario Garza and city commissioners approved an 8 percent salary increase for all city employees.

“We are proud to have worked together to maintain a fiscally sound budget as a commission and be able to provide our hard-working city employees with an 8% salary increase for the new fiscal year,” Garza said.

“Our employees are the heartbeat of our city and they do a tremendous job working alongside us to keep our community thriving and growing,” Garza continued.

The salary increase will be accounted for in the city’s budget. The San Juan City Commission is expected to adopt the new budget and prepare for the new fiscal year at their next meeting.