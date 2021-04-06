COVID INFO COVID INFO

City of San Juan to host first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of San Juan in conjunction with Hidalgo County Precinct 2 will distribute Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 7.

Residents that registered by obtaining a bracelet on Tuesday, April 6 will receive their vaccine on Wednesday at the San Juan Municipal Park.

Those registered can show up from 7 a.m. to noon, and must bring a photo ID and a registration form.

The city is asking the public to wear a face mask and short sleeves. This vaccination clinic has reached capacity.

View the photo below to see how to arrive to the clinic:

  • Courtesy: City of San Juan
  • Courtesy: City of San Juan

