City of San Juan to host first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of San Juan in conjunction with Hidalgo County Precinct 2 will distribute Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 7.

Residents that registered by obtaining a bracelet on Tuesday, April 6 will receive their vaccine on Wednesday at the San Juan Municipal Park.

Those registered can show up from 7 a.m. to noon, and must bring a photo ID and a registration form.

The city is asking the public to wear a face mask and short sleeves. This vaccination clinic has reached capacity.

View the photo below to see how to arrive to the clinic: