City of San Juan to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic, pre-registration open

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Precinct 2, in conjunction with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD and the City of San Juan will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, Feb. 26.

All interested, must pre-register online at www.psjaisd.us/vaccine.

The location will have a limited number of doses available of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public who qualify.

The clinic will be held at PSJA Early College HS in San Juan —> 805 West Ridge Road

Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, that want to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or a doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.

The qualifications include:

Health care professionals.

Anyone 65 years of age and older.

Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Solid-organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Other important items to consider: