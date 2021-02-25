City of San Juan to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic, pre-registration open

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Precinct 2, in conjunction with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD and the City of San Juan will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, Feb. 26.
All interested, must pre-register online at www.psjaisd.us/vaccine.
The location will have a limited number of doses available of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public who qualify.
The clinic will be held at PSJA Early College HS in San Juan —> 805 West Ridge Road
Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, that want to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or a doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.
The qualifications include:
- Health care professionals.
- Anyone 65 years of age and older.
- Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Solid-organ transplantation
- Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Other important items to consider:
- Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- Bring clearance letter from their physician
- People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting
- Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
- If pregnant or lactating, have cancer, or undergoing any immunosuppressive treatment or medication you must bring a doctor’s notice allowing you to receive the vaccine
- Notices of US Doctors only
- Short sleeve encouraged