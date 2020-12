San Juan, Texas (KVEO)—The city of San Juan and the police department are inviting members of the public to their annual Blue Santa Toy giveaway drive-thru event.

The event will take place Saturday Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of San Juan city hall.

Free toys will be handed to children within the city.

The city says face masks will be required for all attendees who arrive in their respective vehicles.

