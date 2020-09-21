City of San Juan conducts sixth round of mosquito spraying

Source: City of San Juan Facebook

SAN JUAN, Texas — On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the City of San Juan Sanitation and Public Works Department announce the sixth round of mosquito spraying.

The city said they will due so in the effort to reduce the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses.

The sanitation and public works department urges the public to empty any containers that may have accumulated rainwater and change the water in their pets’ dishes daily.

Spraying will begin at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22, weather permitting, and end on Friday, Sept. 25.

