City of San Juan breaks ground on new city hall facility

SAN JUAN, Texas — On Thursday the city of San Juan broke ground on a new city hall facility.

The new structure is funded in part through a grant from the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council (LRGVDC). It provided $2.4 million to the redevelopment project.

Alongside other donations the total cost nears $7.4 million and is said to help boost economic opportunity long term.

“The city of San Juan will continue to grow as we expand our population, business and economic development opportunities. We are a city on the rise, and this new opportunity will help accommodate this growth while enhancing our city services,” said Mayor Mario Garza.

The grand opening of the new facility is set for the summer of 2022.