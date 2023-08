SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is warning their citizens of scammers posing as city employees.

According to a social media post, residents have voiced concerns to the city of visitors coming to their homes claiming to be city employees.

Residents said the visitors are asking to test their water due to contamination and “not safe to drink.”

“Please be aware that these visitors are not City employees and do not represent the City. Please be cautious!”